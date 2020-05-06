Advertisement

Ethical hacker claims India's Aarogya Setu app has security issues

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 8:56 pm

Latest News

The contact tracing app is claimed to have been downloaded by more than 90 million users.
Advertisement

One ethical hacker on Wednesday has claimed India's contact tracing app called Aarogya Setu has security issues, which is likely to put 90 million users and their privacy in danger. 

 

The hacker, who goes by the alias Elliot Alderson, reached out to the country's regime via this tweet, " Hi @SetuAarogya, a security issue has been found in your app. The privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake. Can you contact me in private? Regards," 

Advertisement

 

Soon he confirmed that someone from Indian CERT and NICMeity had reached out and the hacker shared the details of the issue with them accordingly.

 

"49 minutes after this tweet, @IndianCERT and @NICMeity contacted me. Issue has been disclosed to them," he said. After few hours, the Aarogya Setu team shared this note via a tweet, 

Their response to the hacker

 

He also shared location-based notification alerts from the app, which tells a person if they have any user who has reported positive, unwell or high risk in their area, covering up range of up to 10km.

 

The hacker says he'll be sharing the full details about the issue that he has come across in the next few hours. We'll update this story as and when that happens. 

 

Aarogya Setu has been making the headlines for different reasons over the past few days. The app is reported to have got 90 million users in the country, and various organisations have made using the app mandatory. But security advocates have questioned its privacy measures and who tends to be liable for any mishaps caused by this app in the future. 

Delhi Metro travel post lockdown could force people to install Aarogya Setu app

Can India bring COVID-19 contact tracing solution for feature phones?

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Aarogya Setu user privacy Elliot Alderson location services app users India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft Teams to increase group video call limit to 250 participants soon

Uber extends its UberMedic service to more public hospitals in Delhi

WhatsApp Pay could launch by May end in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies