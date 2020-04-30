Advertisement

Aarogya Setu app is now mandatory for all central government employees

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 10:43 am

The government latest order reveals that its employees should only come to office if the Aarogya Setu app shows safe or low risk.
The Central government has announced that all it is mandatory to install Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracker on their smartphone. The government latest order reveals that its employees should only come to office if the Aarogya Setu app shows safe or low risk. 

 

The order said that all the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in central government should download Aarogyasetu application on the smartphones immediately. The order further mentions that employees must review their status on the application and commute only when the app shows safe or low risk. 

 

Furthermore, if the app says moderate or high risk, calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity, one should not come to the office and isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes a safe or low risk. The order came a day after the central Delhi offices of NITI Aayog was sealed for 48 hours after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus. 

 

Meanwhile, a report from The Mint reveals the government has asked the smartphone makers to pre-install the COVID-19 tracker on their smartphones. This was not possible earlier as the manufacturing of the phones were halted due to the lockdown. However, it seems that the manufacturing will begin after May 03, 2020. 

 

The app has already reached about eight crore downloads. The app tracks via Bluetooth and GPS to determine if you have been near an infected person or not. The app uses your data (encrypted) to know your location and the area around you. It then tallies that with the database to tell you if your location is under the infected areas of the database.

Aarogya Setu App- Everything you need to know

Zomato, Urban Company make installing Aarogya Setu app mandatory for their staff

Delhi Metro travel post lockdown could force people to install Aarogya Setu app

