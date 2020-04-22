Advertisement

Contact tracing apps for mobile trigger privacy concern for users

By: S Aadeetya, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 22, 2020 4:08 pm

Latest News

Various state governments have come up with contacting tracing apps for mobile but are they useful?
Advertisement

Millions of people across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has become hard for the authorities to manage testing and preventing the virus from spreading in large numbers. This has prompted them to use technology and take support from companies like Google and Apple, who're now focused on contact tracing solutions which will be made available through mobile devices.

 

Something like that has been adopted in India as well, where the government has relied on so-called tech volunteers to come up with an app called Aarogya Setu, available on Android and iOS since early this month. 

Advertisement

 

Apps like these are relying on data provided through your smartphone, which is linked via GPS or Bluetooth data. But contact tracing has become a hot topic for its privacy concerns as well. After all, technology has not been the most reliable when it comes to keeping your data secure, Facebook being one of the prime examples. If you've downloaded the Aarogya Setu app and signed up with the ecosystem, you'll notice that most of the assessment is happening with the information the user provides to the app. And since the app only sends your data to the government server if you come under the high-risk category, the propensity to trace people across the country seems highly ambitious. 

 

Apar Gupta, Lawyer and Executive Director at Internet Freedom Foundation ( IFF) opines that applications in the contact tracing ecosystem need to be transparent, and the code of the apps should be opened for others to look into. Interestingly, most countries have made sure that people are able to see the technical specifications of the apps they are working on, and especially Singapore is one of the countries which has shared details about everything the government is able to access through its version of contact tracing app called TraceTogether.

 

IFF has come out with a detailed technical paper on this matter a few days back, which also suggests that without privacy checks in place, we'll never come to know about the authorised body governing apps like Aarogya Setu.

 

Will contact tracing prevent COVID-19 from spreading? 

 

Many experts think that technology should be one of the sources of tracing the infected people and not the prime means of looking for such people. And this report from Electronic Frontier Foundation points out the obvious chink in the armoury.

 

It believes that governments have no justified reason to rely on mass surveillance for help in containing COVID-19. In fact, getting details about people through their phone number or location address is highly unethical, and they suggest authorities should look at using better, anonymised ways of using such technology. 

 

Bluetooth over location data - Make it happen

 

Contact tracing is now seen as the go-to modus operandi for authorities since nothing else seem to be working for them. So, instead of finding more holistic solutions, they have resorted to the 'let's make an app' formula to contact the pandemic from becoming any worse. And security researchers feel the technology can be used, but not in its current form.

 

Michael Veale from UCL Faculty of Laws is part of a team that has worked on a new model which makes use of Bluetooth instead of location tracking. He also mentioned the model designed by them is called DP-3T which works similar to the solution being jointly developed by Apple and Google.

 

This is how Google's COVID-19 solution will work  

 

"Bluetooth and location data are very different, so you cannot talk in terms of accuracy. Also, location data is not very precise, so you cannot use the data to tell if you are close to another person," Veale said. More importantly, he pointed out that since turning on location takes a toll on phone's battery, people might stop using the app, which defeats the whole purpose of having it in the first place. 

 

The Indian government has been pushing the Aarogya Setu app, which is claimed to have been downloaded by over 50 million users since launch. But in a country where you still have over 200 million using feature phones, containment of the virus requires more than just an app that resides on your mobile and hopefully we'll work towards that without raising any alarm bells.

Apple and Google: Collaborations over the years

Latest News from Apple, Google

You might like this

Tags: Aarogya setu contact tracing user privacy mobile apps COVID-19 India lockdown

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Duo brings four new features to its platform

Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions now available for purchase in India

Microsoft Windows 10 updates far from stable

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies