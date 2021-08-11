Independence Day: Samsung extends CSD benefits to Defence Personnel at Samsung Smart Plazas

Samsung is celebrating this Independence Day with a brand new initiative for defence personnel. As a Samsung Independence Day offer, the serving and retired defence personnel can now avail Canteen Stores Department (CSD) rates at Samsung stores. This is in addition to Canteen Stores Department (CSD) depots.

Samsung Independence Day Offer

They can now buy Samsung TVs and digital appliances from select Samsung Smart Plaza stores as well. These appliances were earlier available to Canteen Stores Department (CSD) depots only. This includes Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Microwaves, and Washing Machines.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing buying experience. It offers a wider range of Samsung products to defence personnel at select Samsung Smart Plazas across the country.

Samsung Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics and Samsung Experience Consultants (SECs) at these stores. This ensures that consumers get live demos and detailed understanding of product features.

To ensure consumer and employee safety, all Samsung Smart Plazas follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines. Only a limited number of customers are allowed within the store at any given point. This is to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

Customers are encouraged to use digital contactless payments. The swiping machines are sanitized before being given to the customer. This ensures the highest standards of hygiene is maintained in Smart Plazas.

Earlier, Samsung launched its ultra-premium range of projectors called ‘The Premiere’. The Premiere will be available in up to 130-inch and 120-inch screen size models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively. The LSP9T model is available at INR 6,29,900 while the LSP7T is available at INR 3,89,900 respectively.

The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact and requires no complex installation. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed on a table at a fist-sized distance (11.3 cm) away from the wall.