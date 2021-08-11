Samsung launches ‘The Premiere’ 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector in India

Samsung has announced the launch of the ultra-premium range of projectors called ‘The Premiere’. It is said to offer you a big-screen private cinema experience in the comfort of your home.

The Premiere Price

The Premiere will be available in up to 130-inch and 120-inch screen size models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively. They support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere is available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and at select Samsung Smart Plazas. The LSP9T model of The Premiere is available at INR 6,29,900 while the LSP7T is available at INR 3,89,900 respectively.

Early bird consumers will get complimentary Amazon Echo Plus when buying any of the two models from Samsung’s official online store. All projectors will come with 12 months of warranty.

Features

The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology. It delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact and requires no complex installation. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed on a coffee table or chest of drawers at just a fist-sized distance (11.3 cm) away from the wall to project a high-quality screen of up to 130-inch.

The product also supports Filmmaker Mode allowing users to enjoy watching movies as the director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and streaming video apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube etc. There are also mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and Mirroring. Consumers can also enjoy an vivid gaming experience on a screen size of up to 130-inch with the Game Mode.

The projector has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound. It reduces the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.

The Premiere’s Acoustic Beam technology delivers up to 40W and 4.2 channel sound for the LSP9T and an output of 30W and 2.2 channel experience for the LSP7T. This means that consumers do not need any additional sound device as the sound is in-built into the projector.