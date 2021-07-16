Inbase launches Urban Play Smartwatch

Inbase has launched a new smartwatch in India called the Urban Play. The new Urban Play is an ideal smartwatch designed to play an interesting logic game on the wrist without any clutter.

Inbase Urban Play is available through leading retail outlets at an introductory price of Rs 3999. In case you want to buy it online, head over to Urban Official Website where it is priced at Rs 4,999 but if one adds coupon Code ‘URBANPLAY’, an additional discount of Rs 1000 will be applied.

Urban Play Smartwatch Specifications

Inbase Urban Play Smartwatch

The new Urban Play comes with a sporty design, zinc alloy housing, and a Realtek chipset. The circular dial comes with a 1.3 inches full-touch ultra-bright display. It has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels.

The watch comes with an inbuilt numbers game for user engagement. It also has the IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. Moreover, the smartwatch can be synced with the smart device (phones and tablets) with the exclusive “DaFit App”.

The watch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and an easy Home Button. The user can also see the weather updates and can control the camera, music from their wrist. In addition, the 8 Sports Modes help users to keep track of their fitness. The watch also supports vibration alerts and social notifications.

The watch can last upto 7 days without any charge. Moreover, the smartwatch has a standby time of 30 days.

Talking about smartwatches, Zepp/Amazfit, a professional brand focused on digital health management, also launched the Zepp Z smartwatch today. The smartwatch comes with Sp02 monitoring, PAI health assist system and more. The Zepp Z will be launched on 20th July and will be available on Amazon at Rs 25,999.

The 326 ppi 1.39-inch AMOLED display vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-colour spectrum. It has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels with a peak brightness of 550 nits. The Zepp Z also offers more than 50 watch faces.