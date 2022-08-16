Inbase launches Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 Smartwatches in India

Inbase has launched a couple of new smartwatches in India called the Urban Pro X and the Urban Pro 2. The watches come with a large display with various menu styles, hands free calling, 120+ Sports Modes, smartphone and music controls, long battery life, and much more.

The Inbase Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2 are available in the market at an introductory price point of Rs 2,799 and Rs 2,499 respectively. Users can buy these smartwatches from the company’s official website, gourban.in, Amazon.com and other leading online and offline stores backed with a 1-year warranty.

Inbase Urban Pro X

The Inbase Urban Pro X sports a large 1.8” screen that offers a bright display which makes it easy to use and view even in broad daylight. It comes with 8 types of Menu Styles and 100+ Watch Faces. Further, there are 4 built-in games to keep you occupied. The watch is designed using a lightweight Aluminium-PC hybrid casing that is also IPX67 rated for protection against water and sweat. Other features include Weather Forecasts, Camera Controls, a Calculator, and onboard Voice Assistant.

The Inbase Urban Pro X also features a HD microphone and speaker. The watch supports 24 x 7 Heart Rate monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, inspects your Blood Pressure, calories burnt etc. The Urban Pro X features a large battery that can keep the smartwatch powered for up to 5 days if you frequently use the calling feature and up to 14 days if you use it only with notifications enabled.

Read More: Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: What’s different about it?

Inbase Urban Pro 2

The Inbase Urban Pro 2 is built using a lightweight IPX67-protected Aluminum-PC casing allowing you to wear the smartwatch in almost any weather condition — be it at night, during the day or during workouts. The large 1.7” ultra-bright touchscreen display has a colour resolution (240*286 pixels).

The watch sports 8 menu styles and 100+ customizable watch faces. The in-built High-Definition Speaker and Microphone makes it easy to receive or reject calls directly, you can also control your smartphone’s music tracks, volume, or even the camera shutter from a distance with the help of the watch.

The Premium Urban Health Suit keeps track of your heart rate 24*7 while also ensuring that your Blood Pressure and SPO2 levels are in control. A pedometer onboard informs you about your calories burnt, a sleep monitor tracks your resting patterns, and there’s also a sedentary alert system and a drinking water alert.

Other important health apps include Breath Training and Physiological Cycle alerts. And to help you stay fit, the daily activity tracker includes over 120+ Sports Modes. The Inbase Urban Pro 2 smartwatch also includes Weather Forecasts, a Calculator, and an onboard Voice Assistant. It includes a Smart Power Consumption feature allowing it to run for almost 14 days on a single charge.