Idea Nirvana postpaid to become Vodafone RED postpaid starting May 11

All the customers in eight circles who are part of the Idea Nirvana Postpaid family will now become a part of the Vodafone RED family.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea will be moving all Idea postpaid Nirvana customers to Vodafone RED Postpaid in eight telecom circles starting May 11 across the country.



As now listed on Idea cellular website, the eight circles are Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. All the customers in these circles who are part of the Idea Nirvana Postpaid family will now become a part of the Vodafone RED family.



The Idea Nirvana Postpaid consumers in these eight circles will continue to enjoy the same plan benefits with the same number. They will be automatically shifted to Vodafone RED Postpaid starting May 11. This development was first spotted on the My Idea app and the Idea customer website by OnlyTech.



For bill payments or customer care service, Idea postpaid Nirvana customers will now have to go to the MyVodafone app or the Vodafone website instead of the MyIdea app or Idea website. They will also be able to avail REDX benefits like free subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Vodafone Idea recently once again introduced double data offer on Rs 299, Rs 499, and Rs 699 prepaid plans. The offer is valid in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir circles. The company is also offering double data benefit for Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan.

Advertisement