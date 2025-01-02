HomeNewsHuawei Watch GT 5 Pro Launched in India

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro Launched in India

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro has been launched in India with 100+ sports modes, IP69K rated body, Bluetooth calling, GPS connectivity, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Huawei launched the Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro in India earlier this week. The highlights of the watch include a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, an IP69K rating to protect the device from dust and water, and a battery life of up to 14 days. Here are all the other details about the newly launched smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro: Price, Availability

The price of the watch begins at Rs 29,999 for the sports edition with a black silicone strap, while the classic edition with a titanium strap costs Rs 39,999. The watch is available for purchase in the country in a 46mm option via Flipkart and Amazon.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro: Specifications

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels and a sapphire glass coating. It comes in a single 46mm dial option, and also packs a functional rotating crown, a 5 ATM rating, and an IP69K and 5ATM rated body. There’s also a mic and speaker for calling.

The smart wearable features 100+ sports modes and supports a variety of health monitoring features like heart rate, sleep as well as menstrual cycle tracking, ECG analysis, among many others. It also carries a range of sensors, including accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, depth sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a temperature sensor.

As for runtime, there’s a battery life of up to 14 days with normal use, 9-day battery life for maximum usage, and a 5-day battery life with Always On Display enabled. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2 and BR+BLE. The watch is said to use a new Sunflower Positioning System for better tracking, says Huawei.

