Samsung Tri-Fold Galaxy Z Smartphone in Works to Challenge Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate

Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate is only tri-fold smartphone available commercially and that too only in China. However, that could soon change as a Samsung tri-fold Galaxy Z smartphone could also be in the works, and could launch as soon as next year. Here’s everything to know about the development.

According to ZDNET Korea, Samsung is developing a tri-fold smartphone with a screen that folds twice, similar to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. The company is reportedly aiming to launch this foldable next year, along with a new “flip-type” device.

The report also highlights that Samsung’s display division has already completed the development of the necessary components for the tri-fold model, making it ready for release. However, the final decision to bring the product to market rests with Samsung Electronics’ MX division, headed by TM Roh.

It’ll be interesting to witness the execution of the Samsung tri-fold Galaxy Z smartphone if it actually decides to do so, considering the Huawei has already set quite a high standard in terms of design with its Mate XT Ultimate. Moreover, it is also not clear if the device will launch outside Korea, considering Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is also a Korea-exclusive, and it is the best foldable smartphone the brand has ever made.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Samsung also doesn’t have any plans to launch a cheaper foldable smartphone. “Rather than considering it (Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition) a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options. You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price,” a Samsung official said.