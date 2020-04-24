Advertisement

Huawei Watch GT 2e to reportedly launch in India after lockdown period

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 2:06 pm

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.
Huawei introduced Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch globally last month. Now with the launch of Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE smartphones, Huawei has launched the smartwatch in China as well. Now the smartwatch is also tipped to launch in India soon.

As per leakster, Mukul Sharma on Twitter, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will launch in India right after the lockdown. However, an exact launch date is not known at the moment. The country is currently in lockdown period till May due the COVID-19. So probably, the smartwatch will launch in India this month only.

 


The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is powered by Kirin A1 chip and it comes with 4GB of internal memory.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities and seven indoor activities. The brand claims that it can track 190 types of data in the professional workout mode. The smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor along with heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring feature as well.

Furthermore, it comes with real-time notification for SMS, calls, emails and more. It also comes loaded with features like a weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight. The Watch GT 2e comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above devices. It is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. The smartwatch claims to deliver 14 days of battery life.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it comes with a host of sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more.


