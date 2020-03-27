Huawei Watch GT 2e with 14-day battery life announced

Huawei has introduced Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch along with a new variant of its popular Huawei Watch GT 2.

Huawei recently launched its next generation of smartphones with Huawei P40 series. The brand has also introduced Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch along with a new variant of its popular Huawei Watch GT 2.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is priced at EUR 199 (approx. Rs 16,800) and it is available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White colour options. The company has also introduced a new variant of Huawei Watch GT 2 with 42mm in Frosty White for EUR 229 (approx. Rs 18,700) and Chestnut Red for EUR 249 (approx. Rs 20,500).

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is loaded with 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities and seven indoor activities. The brand claims that it can track 190 types of data in the professional workout mode. Furthermore, it comes with real-time notification for SMS, calls, emails and more. It also comes loaded with features like a weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight.

The smartwatch comes with a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor along with heart rate monitoring, which it alerts users of abnormal heart rate, pressure level monitoring and it also comes with sleep monitoring feature as well. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is loaded with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

The smartwatch is powered by Kirin A1 chip and it comes with 4GB of internal memory. The Watch GT 2e comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity option and it 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. The smartwatch claims to deliver 14 days of battery life. It is equipped with built-in GPS for tracking and it comes with a host of sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, capacitive sensor, and more.