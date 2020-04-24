Huawei Nova 7 5G, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE announced

Huawei has introduced Huawei Nova 7 5G, Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G and Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G smartphones in China.

The Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of 3699 Yuan (approx Rs 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 4099 Yuan (approx. Rs 44,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The Huawei Nova 7 5G is priced at 2999 Yuan (approx. Rs 33,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB option is priced at Rs 3399 (approx. Rs 37,000). Lastly, the Huawei Nova 7 SE is priced at 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 26,000) for the 128GB variant and Rs 2799 Yuan (approx. Rs 30,000) for the 256GB option. The smartphones are available in Midnight Black, Silver, Frost Green, Midsummer Purple and Honey Red colour options. The Honey Red colour option is not available for Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ OLED curved display with dual punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with Mali-G77 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom and f/3.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 105-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 Pro is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.3 x 73.7 x 7.98 mm and weighs 176 grams.

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 5G is loaded with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor along with Mali-G77 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom and f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 5G is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.64 x 74.33 x 7.96 mm and weighs 180 grams.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with single punch-hole design along with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 processor along with Mali-G57MP6 GPU. It is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm photography and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Nova 7 SE is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.5 mm and weighs 189 grams.