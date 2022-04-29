Huawei MatePad SE launched, Band 7 Fitness Wearable makes debuts

Huawei launched a new foldable in China and along with it, the brand launched the MatePad SE tablet and the new Huawei Band 7 Fitness wearable. The tablet is aimed at children and students and comes with features such as children’s playground and education center to aid in learning. On the other hand, the Huawei Band 7 comes with an AMOLED panel with an Always-on display feature.

The Huawei Band 7 standard variant costs CNY 269 (approx Rs 3,100) while the NFC variant is priced at CNY 309 (approx Rs 3,500) in China. The smart band is available for pre-order and while sales will begin May 5. It comes in four colour options – Wild Green, Flame Red, Obsidian Black, and Nebula Pink. Huawei MatePad SE costs CNY 1499 (approx Rs 17,300) for the WiFi-only variant and CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,600) for the WiFi + LTE variant. Pre-orders of the device have commenced in China while sales begin May 6.

Huawei MatePad SE Specifications

Huawei MatePad SE sports a 10.1-inch full HD (1920 x 1200p) IPS display. It has thick bezels and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 80%. It is powered by the Kirin 710A processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet runs on Harmony OS 2.0 and has a single 5MP, f/2.2 aperture rear camera. On the front, it has a 2MP f/2.4 sensor. It is backed by a 5100mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-C. The tablet has Two-channel dual large-amplitude speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon.

Huawei Band 7 Specifications

The Huawei Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. The wearable also has access to the “Always On” feature which can work without consuming much energy as its an AMOLED panel.

The Huawei Band 7 features multiple sensors like an accelerometer, gyro sensor, and heart rate sensor. It houses a SpO2 sensor which according to the company can help users detect signs of sleep apnea by monitoring their blood-oxygen levels during sleep.

The Huawei Band 7 is also ideal for women as it has a reminder function for menstrual cycles. In addition, it can track up to 96 sports modes which include swimming, jogging, walking etc. The smart band comes with a 5ATM rating so it can survive up to 50 meters underwater. For battery life, a full charge will last up to 14 days with moderate use. The band has over 7000 watch faces and supports NFC as an optional feature.