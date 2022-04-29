Huawei Mate Xs 2 announced with OLED foldable 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

Huawei has announced Mate Xs 2, a new foldable smartphone in China. The phone has a 7.8-inch foldable 120Hz OLED panel, and a 6.5 inches 120Hz and 240Hz, respectively when unfolded. The latest foldable smartphone comes with 4-layer composite reinforced structure that adds strength to the foldable OLED panel.

Pricing Details

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 is priced at 9,999 yuan (Rs. 1,15,420 approx.) for 8GB + 256GB and 11,499 yuan (Rs. 1,32,745 approx.) for 8GB + 512GB models. The Collector’s Edition 12GB + 512GB model is priced at 12,999 yuan (US$ 1959 / Rs. 1,50,060 approx.). It comes in White, Elegant Black and Frost Purple colours.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Specification

The phone features a 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz display with a screen resolution of 2480 × 1176 pixels when folded. There is a 7.8-inch OLED 120Hz display with a screen resolution of 2480 × 2200 pixels when unfolded, 240Hz touch sampling rate. It packs Snapdragon 888 4G 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU.

The chipset is coupled with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Both the variants can have their memory expanded by up to 256GB with Huawei’s Nano Memory Card.

In addition, the Mate Xs 2 is shipped with the company’s proprietary HarmonyOS 2 right of the box. It packs a 4,600mAh battery, and there is a collector’s edition which has a 4,880mAh battery with 66W fast charging. The Mate Xs 2 also supports M-Pen 2s stylus with 4096-level pressure sensitivity and an 82mAh battery capable of continuously writing for 10 hours and offers a standby time of 40 days.

Besides, on the camera front, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is loaded with a triple-camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS and 3x optical zoom capability. On the front, there is a 10.7-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Further, the foldable smartphone is loaded with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NFC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 156.5 x 75.5 x 11.1 mm (when folded) and weighs approximately 255 grams.