Huawei Freebuds 5i announced with ANC, 28 hours of battery life

Huawei has launched a new pair of truly wireless earphones named FreeBuds 5i in China. They are the successor of Huawei FreeBuds 4i launched last year.

Huawei FreeBuds 5i is priced at 499 Yuan (approx. Rs 5800) in China. They come in three colour options – Ceramic White, Interstellar Black, and Island Blue.

Huawei Freebuds 5i Specifications

Huawei FreeBuds 5i come with ear canal close fit to make sure the earphones fit perfectly. It has a lightweight design with silicone earbuds.

The earbuds offer a combined active noise cancellation capability of up to 42dB. Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. They can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.

Further, the FreeBuds 5i pairs automatically with the smartphone after the first pairing. It has tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls. One can double-tap on the left or right earbuds to play/pause/change music or for calls. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) can be enabled by long-pressing either of the buds.

ALSO READ: Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro with up to 14 days battery life announced

As for the battery life, the Huawei FreeBuds 5i have 55mAh batteries in the earbuds and a minimum capacity of 410mAh for the charging case. The company claims that the earbuds can last 28 hours with the ANC feature off and 18.5 hours with ANC switched on, when used with the charging case.

They offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life without ANC, and six hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds take an hour to charge when in the case while the case takes 110 minutes to charge.

The FreeBuds 5i has 10mm dynamic drivers and is Hi-Res Wireless certified. Lastly, the earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and are IPX 4 water resistant.