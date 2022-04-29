Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro with up to 14 days battery life announced

Along with the launch of Huawei Mate Xs 2 foldable smartphone, Huawei has also launched Watch GT 3 Pro smartwatch in China. It comes in two models, the smaller 43mm model with a Ceramic body. The bigger 46mm model has Titanium Body.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro 42mm comes in White Ceramic and White Leather strap models priced at 2988 yuan (Rs. 34,580 approx.). There is also a limited-edition Porsche Design version priced at 4688 yuan (Rs. 54,210 approx.).

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro 46mm model in Black Vitron strap is priced at 2488 yuan (Rs. 28,770 approx.) and the Grey leather strap model costs 2688 yuan (Rs. 31,075 approx.).

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Specifications

The watch comes in two variants in China – 43mm and 46mm. The display size on the 46mm version is 1.43-inch while the 43mm version features a 1.32-inch display. Further, the AMOLED display has Sapphite glass protection. It is powered by ARM Cortex-M chipset paired with 32MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage.

In addition, the wearable runs HarmonyOS. The watch offers tracking for over 100 workout modes with automatic exercise detection for the 6 most common types of workout. Then there are health-related features. This include Sleep tracking, Heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, body temperature detection, stress monitoring, and more.

Furthermore, Watch GT 3 Pro 46mm model comes with 530mAh battery with up to 14 days of typical use, 8 days with heavy use. The Watch GT 3 Pro 42mm model comes with 292mAh battery with up to 7 days of typical use, 4 days with heavy use.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity option. It is 5ATM certified, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 50 meters. In addition, the watch is compatible with HarmonyOS 2 or later, Android 6.0 or later, iOS 9.0 or later.

Other features of the smartwatch include GPS, NFC support for payments, Bluetooth calling support and IP68 dust and water resistance rating.