Huawei Freebuds 4i launched in India for Rs 7,990

Huawei launched the Freebuds 4i in China back in February of this year and a month later, they arrived in the United Kingdom. Now, the Huawei Freebuds 4i have made their way to India. The Freebuds 4i come with Bluetooth 5.2 and Active Noise Cancellation as well.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i is priced at Rs 7,990 in India. It comes in three colour options including Ceramic White, Carbon Black, and Red Edition. It will be available exclusively through Amazon starting 27th October. As a part of the Huawei Diwali Offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 till November 5.

Huawei Freebuds 4i Specifications

For audio, Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 10mm, dynamic drivers, with a polymer composite diaphragm for clear and transparent vocals. They come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Further, the FreeBuds 4i pairs automatically with the smartphone after the first pairing. Additionally, it has tap control for Play/Pause music and Answer/End calls. One can double-tap on the left or right earbuds to play/pause/change music or for calls. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) can be enabled by long-pressing either of the buds.

Playback pauses when the earbuds are taken out, and resumes once they are placed back in. Further, they can be controlled via touch controls on the side of the earbuds for things like play/pause and answering or ending calls.

As for the battery life, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i have 55mAh batteries in the earbuds and a 215mAh battery in the charging case. Moreover, the company claims that the earbuds can last 7.5 hours with noise reduction on and 10 hours with noise reduction off. Furthermore, the earbuds take an hour to charge when in the case while the case takes 90 minutes to charge. A ten-minute charge can deliver up to 4 hours of playback.