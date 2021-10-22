Ambrane Dots Slay TWS earbuds launched in India

Ambrane has launched new Dots Slay TWS earbuds in India. With water resistance and voice commands, the Made in India TWS is already available on Amazon and Flipkart for a special discounted price of Rs 799. In addition, Ambrane Dots Slay comes with 365 days warranty. These earbuds are originally priced at Rs 2,199.

Ambrane Dots Slay TWS Specifications

Crafted in a button-shaped design and wrapped in a matte black finish, the Dots slay have a premium feel, per the brand. In addition, its ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, and its IPX4 water resistance makes it suitable for vigorous workouts.

The Ambrane Dots Slay true wireless earphones come with a multi-functional button for accessibility. With just a finger tap, the earphones can switch between Music or calls seamlessly.

Dots Slay, featuring 8mm dynamic drivers, generates accurate sound with clarity and bass. The TWS offers heavy bass without sacrificing clarity and treble, says the company.

The TWS is packed with a 600mAh battery providing up to 38 hours of playback time. In addition, these TWS earbuds can provide 8 hours of playtime with just a single charge.

The TWS supports the latest Bluetooth v5.1 with a wireless range of 10m, enabling instant and reliable wireless connection. Additionally, it also packs the convenience of voice assistance with both Siri and Google Assistant.

Talking about recent launches from the brand, the Ambrane Stylo Pro power bank was launched back in August in India. The Made in India power bank series with Type C input comprises three variants – Ambrane Stylo Pro, Stylo 20K, and Stylo 10K priced at Rs 1999, Rs 1499 and Rs 899, respectively. Out of them, the Stylo Pro power bank comes with a massive capacity of 27000mAh.

The large battery supports 20W of fast charging, which quickly charges the devices connected. Further, the Stylo 20K features 20000mAh capacity, and Stylo 10K features 10000mAh.