Huawei Band 9 Launched in India: Check Pre-Order Details

Huawei Band 9 smart fitness band has been launched in India featuring a 1.47-inch HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display. The Band 9 succeeds the Huawei Band 8 which was introduced in India back in July of 2024. The pre-orders of the fitness band are now live and here are the other details.

Huawei Band 9: Price, Availability

The Huawei Band 9 comes in Black, Pink, White and Yellow shades and is available for pre-order from Flipkart priced at Rs 3,999 till January 17. The band’s MRP is Rs 5,999. It will also be available from Amazon.in after it goes on sale on January 17.

Huawei Band 9: Specifications, Features

The Huawei Band 9 sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED 2.5D touch screen with a 194×368 pixels resolution, a 282ppi Pixel density, and Always-on support. It further gets a personalized dial that matches user’s outfit and is also 5ATM rated for water resistance.

As for health tracking, there’s support for 24-hour heart rate tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and has 100 workout modes with automatic detection for four of them, along with HUAWEI TruSleep 4.0 for advanced sleep tracking and HUAWEI TruRelax for stress management.

There’s a 9-axis sensor for accurate tracking during challenging workouts and a swimming mode that can measure strokes, laps, and performance metrics precisely. Next, there’s support for Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, making it compatible with Android 8.0 and above, as well as iOS 13.0 and higher.

Additional features include music control, remote camera functionality, quick message replies, and incoming call alerts. The Huawei Band 9 offers up to 14 days of claimed battery life with Fast charging support where it can reach the full capacity in about 45 minutes.