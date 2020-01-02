  • 14:25 Jan 02, 2020

Huami Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch confirmed to launch on January 8 at CES 2020

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 12:47 pm

Xiaomi-backed Huami recently revealed that it will launch a new Amazfit Bip S smartwatch along with true wireless earbuds at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. Now, the brand has confirmed that it will also launch a rugged smartwatch during the tech show event. 

 

Huami shared a teaser poster on its official Weibo account revealing that it will launch Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch on January 08 during the upcoming CES 2020. The teaser image reveals a silhouette of a smartwatch, which comes with rugged design language. Furthermore, the company has revealed some key features of the upcoming smartwatch. 

 

To start with, the watch will come with a battery backup of up to 240 hours and it can operate at high and low temperatures of 70-degree Celsius and -40-degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the upcoming Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch live images have been leaked online. The leaked images were posted by Xiaomi Today and it reveals a thick body. 

 

The smartwatch will come with a round dial design, which looks rugged. The back of the dial comes with a heart-rate sensor and the straps might come with silicone-based material. The leaked image shows that the upcoming smartwatch will come with a bulky build and will feature a rugged look and feel. 

 

Previously, the company teased that the upcoming Amazfit Bip S smartwatch will feature ‘ultra-long' battery life and it will be ‘ultra-lightweight’ as well. The teaser video shows a glimpse of the smartwatch with a circular dial. The company also says that the upcoming smartwatch will be ‘more powerful' but it does not reveal any specifications for the Amazfit Bip S.

 

Apart from the smartwatch, the company will also bring their first-ever Amazfit true wireless earbuds at the CES 2020. The teaser shows a glossy rounded bud, with replaceable ear tips. The teaser reads " “The first Amazfit TWS headset is coming soon and there’s more”.

