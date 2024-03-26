HP World Stores To Sell Plantronics audio Products In India

To enhance its retail offerings, HP has introduced Poly audio products in select HP World Stores throughout India. This initiative marks the first time Poly’s innovative audio solutions will be available to Indian consumers directly through retail outlets.
HP’s acquisition of Poly, formerly Plantronics & Polycom, for USD 3.3 billion in 2022, has paved the way for this significant retail expansion. The range of products includes earbuds, wired and wireless headsets, and speakerphones, all designed to elevate consumer communication and productivity.
Poly products are built for hot-desking or the home office and provide high-quality audio and options for a range of work styles. They are aimed at being office solutions rather than those made for personal or individual use.
Over 130 HP World Stores, strategically located across India, have begun offering Poly products. HP plans to extend this availability to more than 750 stores, ensuring that customers across India have easy access to these premium devices.
HP Poly Products Available With Discounts
To celebrate this launch, HP World Stores offer Poly products at discounted prices, making it an opportune time for customers to invest in high-quality audio devices. Some of the notable deals include:
- Poly Voyager 5200 Mono Wireless Headset worth Rs. 15,485 is available at Rs. 8,699 at HP World Stores
- Poly Voyager Free 60 Carbon Black Earbuds worth Rs. 29,676 is available at Rs. 19,099 at HP World Stores
- Poly Blackwire C5220 UC USB-A wired headset worth Rs. 15,609 is available at Rs. 9,999 at HP World Stores
- Poly Sync 20 wired speakerphone worth Rs. 21,933 is available at Rs. 13,499 at HP World Stores
- Poly Voyager Focus 2 UC headset worth Rs. 45,163 is available at Rs. 30,999 at HP World Stores
- Poly Voyager 4320-M UC headset worth Rs. 29,676 is available at Rs. 19,999 at HP World Stores