HP World Stores To Sell Plantronics audio Products In India

To enhance its retail offerings, HP has introduced Poly audio products in select HP World Stores throughout India. This initiative marks the first time Poly’s innovative audio solutions will be available to Indian consumers directly through retail outlets.

HP’s acquisition of Poly, formerly Plantronics & Polycom, for USD 3.3 billion in 2022, has paved the way for this significant retail expansion. The range of products includes earbuds, wired and wireless headsets, and speakerphones, all designed to elevate consumer communication and productivity.

Poly products are built for hot-desking or the home office and provide high-quality audio and options for a range of work styles. They are aimed at being office solutions rather than those made for personal or individual use.

Over 130 HP World Stores, strategically located across India, have begun offering Poly products. HP plans to extend this availability to more than 750 stores, ensuring that customers across India have easy access to these premium devices.

Read More: HP Spectre x360 Laptops Launched In India With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Specs

HP Poly Products Available With Discounts

To celebrate this launch, HP World Stores offer Poly products at discounted prices, making it an opportune time for customers to invest in high-quality audio devices. Some of the notable deals include: