HP Spectre x360 Laptops Launched In India With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU: Price, Specs

HP has launched its Spectre x360 14-inch and 16-inch laptops in India, built with smart AI-enhanced features that elevate performance, collaboration, and security. Additionally, the Spectre laptops are HP’s first consumer portfolio to have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to seamlessly manage AI workloads. They are equipped with up to NVIDIA Studio with RTX 4050 GFX. Here are other details of the laptops.

HP Spectre x360: Price, Availability

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch Laptop starts at Rs 1,64,999, while the 16-inch model begins at Rs 1,79,999. They are available at HP World stores, HP Online store, and at all leading retail counters in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colours.

HP Spectre x360: Specifications

The Spectre x360 sports up to a 2.8K OLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, IMAX Enhanced Certification, and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. The displays have anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes in two display sizes, including 14-inch and 16-inch. The laptops run on Windows 11 Home out of the box.

The latest HP Spectre x360 laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. They get up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-6400 RAM along with 1TB SSD for storage. HP says this one’s is its first PC with pitch perfect audio tuned by Poly Studio for elevated entertainment and clarity in collaboration. There are four speakers available on the laptop.

For connectivity, users get 1 x USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x HDMI-out 2.1, 1 x headphone/microphone combo, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge). Wireless connections are enabled via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4. As it’s a touch screen, the laptop also supports HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. There’s a full-size, backlit keyboard available along with a fingerprint reader for security.

There’s a 9MP IR web camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Finally, the laptop is backed by a 6-cell 83Wh Li-Ion polymer battery.