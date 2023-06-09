HP Poly Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds cost more than OnePlus 11R 5G, and have a touchscreen

HP has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds under its ‘Poly’ brand, called the Poly Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds. The new earbuds from HP have an unusual price tag but also have some unique features, such as an OLED display on the case of the earbuds, that allows users to control music playback, switch between devices, and also view incoming calls.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60: Price

The Voyager Free 60 carries a price tag of Rs 41,999 and are available via Amazon for purchase. They come in Carbon Black and White Sand colour options. In comparison, OnePlus’ one of the latest flagship phones, the OnePlus 11R 5G, costs Rs 39,999 and offers much more functionality than the earbuds.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60: Specifications

The Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds offer a stem design and sport smart sensors which can answer calls or pause music when the earbuds are inserted or removed from your ear. The TWS earphones come with a case that has an OLED touchscreen. Using the screen, users can control music playback, switch between devices, and also view incoming calls.

HP claims the earbuds can provide up to 24 hours of listening time and up to 16 hours of talk time. The buds can also be charged wirelessly as they are compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. The TWS earphones can connect to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth 5.3. They also come with a Bluetooth adapter for connecting to non-Bluetooth-enabled devices.

The earbuds features adaptive noise cancellation for eliminating background noise. There is also a transparency mode for staying aware of the surroundings without removing the earbuds. There are three microphones on the earbuds and they also feature WindSmart technology for protection against wind noise.