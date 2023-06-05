HomeNewsJBL Tune Buds, Tune Beam TWS earbuds coming to India soon

JBL Tune Buds, Tune Beam TWS earbuds coming to India soon

JBL Tune Beam, Tune Buds TWS earbuds are set to arrive in India soon, with features such as ANC, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Highlights

  • JBL Tune Beam TWS earbuds have been teased for launch in India
  • JBL Tune Buds will also launch soon in India
  • Both of them have ANC, four mics and more

JBL has announced that its Tune Buds, and Tune Beam TWS earbuds, which debuted globally earlier this year, are now coming to India soon. While the buds have a design that is different from each other, their specifications and features remain similar. Read on to know more about the new development.

The announcement comes via a landing page on the company’s official Indian website, where it also revealed that the earbuds will have a starting price of above Rs 5,000. As for their features, here are those.

JBL Tune Buds, Tune Beam TWS earbuds: Features, Specifications

While the JBL Tune Buds have a stemless design with oval tubes, tue Tune Beam carry a stem and adopt more of a traditional design for the earbuds. Both of them pack 10mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass Sound and support the JBL Headphones app for custom equaliser settings, customising touch controls, Find My earbuds and more.

Next, they have Bluetooth 5.3 and LE audio support, for low latency and improved sound quality. The active noise canceling (ANC) feature is present on both of them. Additionally, smart ambient technology on the earbuds allows you to stay aware of the sounds around you, without needing to remove the earbuds.

Further, the earbuds have a quad-mic setup for clearer calls and support multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between devices. These earbuds boast of a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge, while with the included charging case, listeners can get an additional playback time of up to 40 hours. They can withstand various conditions, as both of them have an IPX5 water and dust resistance rating.

