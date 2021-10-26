HP launches Smart Tank 700 printers

HP India today introduced a new range of its ink tank printers – HP Smart Tank 700. Designed to offer a seamless printing experience, the new smart tank printers are powered with smart guided lighting, low ink and paper sensors with mobile alerts that inform users before the ink runs out. It is the first smart tank printer to offer users the ability to print on both sides of the page.

The HP Smart Tank 720 is available at Rs 20,049 while the HP Smart Tank 750 is available at Rs 22,480 HP. The Smart Tank 790 wireless printer is being sold for Rs 24,910.

HP Smart Tank 700 Series Printers Specifications

The new HP smart tank series printers offer security features like secure boot, write protected memory and pre-set passwords for work from home requirements. The security features help maintain privacy and control, including the basic encryption and password control system.

The printer ensures that it is running without known vulnerabilities. While starting, it automatically checks the critical codes and if it’s compromised, instinctively stops. It also prevents the introduction of any malicious code while the printer is running.

Building on the sustainability commitment, HP Smart Tank 700 printers are HP’s first ink tank printers to be made from over 25% recycled plastic. Since saving is a top priority for small business owners and home users, this series comes with two years of ink supply that prints 12000 pages (black) and 8000 pages (colour) and saves up to 80% on ink costs, making it an ideal printing solution for users with high-volume need.

The printers have quick and easy set-up enabled by dual-band Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customizable shortcuts which allows easy mobile scanning and printing.

The printer supports a spill-free refill system. They also enable organizations to print documents 50% faster with Smart Shortcuts, text recognition and intelligent file naming. HP Smart Tank 790 and HP Smart Tank 750 offers a warranty of one year or the first 50,000 pages, whichever is earlier. The HP Smart Tank 720 offers a warranty of one year or the first 30,000 pages, whichever is earlier.