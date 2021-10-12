HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India with AMD CPU

HP today announced the availability of its latest Chromebook laptop in India – the first AMD powered HP Chromebook. The latest notebook HP Chromebook x360 14a caters to the needs of the students aged 4-15 years to help them stay connected. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch HD Touch Display and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The HP Chromebook x360 14a is now available for Rs 32,999 on Amazon India.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch HD Touch display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. You get 250 nits of brightness with 45% NTSC coverage. The display has an anti-glare coating as well. The new HP Chromebook comes with an extended battery life of up to 12 ½ hours (HD). HP Fast Charge charges the laptop 50 percent in just 45 minutes. Weighing just 1.495kg, this device is available in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal colours.

The AMD 3015Ce CPU powers the HP Chromebook with 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM. Moreover, you also get 64GB of eMMC storage with 100 GB Google Drive storage and 256 GB Micro SD Expandable storage support. AMD Radeon graphics handles graphics.

For connectivity, you get Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps), and 1 x headphone/microphone combo.

In related news, HP recently launched the Envy 34-inch All-in-One (AiO) Desktop PC. The desktop has a 34-inch ultra-wide IPS display and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. In addition, it is paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and has support for Windows 11. The 5K display features 500 nits of brightness and covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut.