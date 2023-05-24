HP 1008 single-function, 1188 multi-functional laser printers launched in India

HomeNewsHP 1008 single-function, 1188 multi-functional laser printers launched in India

HP has introduced a new range of single-function and multi-function laser printers in India for home use and small & medium businesses.

By Abhishek Malhotra
HP Laser multi-function printer

HP has introduced a new range of single-function and multi-function laser printers in India. These affordable printers, according to the company, cater to the printing needs of home, small & medium businesses (SMBs). The printers come witneasy mobile printing features such as Wi-Fi Direct and more.

HP Laser SFP 1008, Laser MFP 1188 series: Price

  • HP Laser 1008 range starts from Rs 14,205
  • HP Laser MFP 1188 range starts from Rs 20,344
  • HP Laser MFP 1188FNW range starts from Rs 26,581

HP Laser SFP 1008, Laser MFP 1188 series: Features

HP Laser Single-function printer

The new range of HP Laser single-function printers (SFP) includes 1008A and 1008W, coupled with HP Laser MFP which includes 1188A, 1188W, 1188NW, 1188FNW. It offers an enhanced and improved user interface and easy to use plug-n-play set up, as per the brand.

The new range claims to offer compact designs for small spaces such as home offices or business setups. The Printers have a print speed of up to 20 pages per minute with a processor speed of 600mhz for MFP and 400mhz for SFP. There’s a 40-page automatic document feeder (ADF) on the 1188fnw model for hands-free printing, scanning, copying, and faxing.

Next, the printers are powered with WiFi Direct, controlled using the HP Smart app. It offers an easy setup, with an ability to print and scan directly from a mobile device. One can share resources and print with wireless and ethernet networking also. The printers allow you to print even without network access, allowing for quick and simple printing from a range of devices.

