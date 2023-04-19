HP Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus 14, Asus ExpertBook B1402, ExpertBook B1502 laptops launched in India 

Asus and HP have launched new laptops in India, including the HP Pavilion x360, Pavilion Plus 14 (2023), HP 15 (2023), Asus ExpertBook B1402, and the ExpertBook B1502. The HP Pavilion x360 model comes with a 360-degree adjustable hinge. These HP laptops are powered by 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. Read on to know more about them in detail.

HP 15 (2023), HP Pavilion x360 (2023), HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023): Price, Specs

The HP 15 laptop is priced at Rs 39,999 and is available in a Natural Silver colour. The Pavilion x360 starts at Rs 57,999 and is available in a Pale Rose Gold colour. The Pavilion Plus 14 (2023) costs Rs 81,999 and is also available in a Natural Silver colour.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023)

The Pavilion Plus 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD display and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 processor. The CPU is paired with Intel UHD Graphics with 8GB DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 16GB, and a storage of 512GB.

It is further backed by a 41 Wh Li-ion battery, and comes with a single USB Type-C port, 2 USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port and a headphone/microphone jack. There’s also a 1080p webcam for video calls.

HP Pavilion x360 (2023)

The Pavilion x360 (2023) sports a 14-inch full-HD display and is powered by an Intel i5-1335U processor along with Iris Xe Graphics. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11.

It is equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with an optional rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen. The machine packs a 43 Wh Li-ion battery and an HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support. Connectivity options on the laptop remain the same as Pavilion Plus 14 (2023).

HP 15 (2023)

The HP 15 (2023) sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display, and is powered by an Intel Core i5-1335U processor. The laptop has an Intel Iris Xe Graphics unit and features 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 41 Wh Li-ion battery unit. It comes with Windows 11 out of the box while connectivity ports remain similar to Pavilion Plus 14 (2023).

Read More: iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop also arrives

Asus ExpertBook B1402, ExpertBook B1502: Price, Specs

Asus has not revealed any official pricing for the B1402 and B1502 as of yet. However, we do know that the laptops will be made available via all the leading commercial PC channel partners soon. They will come in Star black colour.

The Asus ExpertBook B1402 features a 14-inch LED anti-glare display with up to Full HD screen resolution, 220 nits of brightness, and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. Whereas, the ExpertBook B1502 packs a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED display with 220 nits of brightness and an 83% screen-to-body ratio. They also are TUV Rheinland Blue Light certified.

Both draw power from up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, along with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. There’s support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Customers can also choose between i3 or i5 CPU variants.

Read More: Asus ROG Phone 7 series debut in India: FAQ with specs, price and more

Additional features on the laptops include camera privacy shield, dedicated TPM 2.0, Hi-fidelity audio and Dirac audio tuning with stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, segment-first dual USB-C ports, ASUS Business Manager, and much more.

The machines pack a 42Whr battery with 65W USB-C PD charging and run on Windows 11. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E with ASUS Wi-Fi Master Premium, Bluetooth v5.1, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x USB 3.2 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet port, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack.

They have a military-grade certified build quality have gone through torture test. The laptops also boast a 180-degree flat hinge design and a spill-proof keyboard. Lastly, the ExpertBook B1402 packs Asus’ proprietary Numpad 2.0 integrated into the trackpad while the ExpertBook B1502 offers a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello integration.