  • 14:37 Jan 29, 2020

Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones to go on sale in India starting January 30

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 29, 2020 10:59 am

Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones come in Phantom Red and Phantom Purple colours.
Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones were launched in India during the Honor 9X launch event earlier this month. Now both the earphones will go on sale in India from Thursday, January 30.

 

The Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones are priced at Rs 1,999, while the Sport Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. Both of them come in Phantom Red and Phantom Purple colours.

Honor Sport comes with a lightweight design and features 11mm drivers that the brand claims delivers strong bass. It is loaded with shark fins wings on each earbuds that provide a comfortable grip. Further, the headphones have Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity and are capable of connecting two devices simultaneously. The Sport comes with 137mAh battery that delivers up to 11 hours of music playback. They claim to provide up to 10 days of standby time or 11 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.

 

Honor Sport Pro features a built-in USB Type-C port that can be instantly connected to a phone via Huawei HiPair technology. The port also allows the earphone to charge fast. It also features 13mm drivers that provide rich sound quality. It also supports Low Latency audio and comes with in-line volume controls. The Honor Sport Pro has a 120mAh 3C lithium battery that deliver 18-hour playback on a full charge and provides four hours of backup on five minutes of fast charge. The headphones come with an IPX5-rated built and have a magnetic design.

