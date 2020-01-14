Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India

he company has launched Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones in the country.

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, has today announced the launch of its two new Bluetooth earphones during the Honor 9X launch event. The company has launched Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones in the country.

The Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones are priced at Rs 1,999, while the Sport Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The earphones will be available for purchase soon on Amazon and Flipkart.

Starting with the Honor Sport, it comes with a lightweight design and features 11mm drivers that the brand claims delivers strong bass. It is loaded with shark fins wings on each earbuds that provide a comfortable grip. The Sport comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity option and it is loaded with 137mAh battery that delivers up to 11 hours of music playback.

Coming to the Honor Sport Pro, it comes with a set of premium features. To start with, the device features a built-in USB Type-C port that can be instantly connected to a phone via Huawei HiPair technology. The port also allows the earphone to charge fast. It also features 13mm drivers that provide rich sound quality. It also supports Low Latency audio and comes with in-line volume controls. The Honor Sport Pro features IPX5 rating. The headphones are said to offer 18 hours of music playback and 12 hours of a callback on a single charge.