  • 17:49 Jan 14, 2020

Advertisement

Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2020 5:39 pm

Latest News

he company has launched Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones in the country.

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor, has today announced the launch of its two new Bluetooth earphones during the Honor 9X launch event. The company has launched Honor Sport and Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones in the country. 

 

The Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones are priced at Rs 1,999, while the Sport Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999. The earphones will be available for purchase soon on Amazon and Flipkart. 

 

Starting with the Honor Sport, it comes with a lightweight design and features 11mm drivers that the brand claims delivers strong bass. It is loaded with shark fins wings on each earbuds that provide a comfortable grip. The Sport comes with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity option and it is loaded with 137mAh battery that delivers up to 11 hours of music playback. 

 

Coming to the Honor Sport Pro, it comes with a set of premium features. To start with, the device features a built-in USB Type-C port that can be instantly connected to a phone via Huawei HiPair technology. The port also allows the earphone to charge fast. It also features 13mm drivers that provide rich sound quality. It also supports Low Latency audio and comes with in-line volume controls. The Honor Sport Pro features IPX5 rating. The headphones are said to offer 18 hours of music playback and 12 hours of a callback on a single charge.

 

Honor 20i receives Android 10 powered EMUI 10 update

Honor 9X with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in India

Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, Honor Band 5i launched in India

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor Sport Honor Sport Pro Honor Sport launch Honor Sport Pro launch Honor Sport features Honor Sport Pro features Honor headphones Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Pebble introduces Dome Speaker in India for Rs 1499

Honor Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, Honor Band 5i launched in India

Realme Buds Air Neo teased in new Realme UI video

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies