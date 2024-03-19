Honor MagicBook X14 Pro, X16 Pro India Availability, Price Range Confirmed

Honor India revealed the MagicBook X14 Pro and the X16 Pro in India last week with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and now, the availability details as well as the price range of the laptops have been confirmed. The laptops could be made available for purchase as soon as next month.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro, X16 Pro: Pre-order Details, Price Range Revealed

As per industry sources, the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro will go on pre-order from March 25, 2024 in India while the sales will begin in the first week of April. Furthermore, the laptops are expected to be priced below Rs 60,000 in India. There will also be some launch offers that will be made available for interested buyers.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro, X16 Pro: Specs

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro sports a 14-inch FHD display with 1920×1200 pixels Resolution and on the other hand, the MagicBook X16 Pro has a 16-inch FHD screen. Both of them support Dynamic Dimming, have a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland certification, 100 percent sRGB gamut, and an E-book Mode for convenient reading.

Both the MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H series Processor paired with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. These laptops claim to have Dual-Mode where users can switch between a 35W Smart mode and a 40W High-powered mode for the desired performance.

The laptops are backed up by a 60Whr battery with 65W Fast charging support. The company says that the machines can offer up to 11.5 hours of video playback or up to 10 hours of office use on a single charge.

The Honor laptops are equipped with 0.2mm ultra-thin blades and a 29700mm2 cooling blade area for efficient thermals. They also support Hi-Res stereo speakers, AI Noise Cancellation, and a fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, USB-A 3.2Gen1/Gen2 ports, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Both the MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro run Windows 11 Home out of the box while their keyboards have a 3-level backlit adjustment.