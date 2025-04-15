Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro Revealed

Samsung has announced the launch of two new XCover series rugged devices including the Galaxy XCover7 Pro as well as the Tab Active5 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro is the Pro version of the vanilla XCover7 that debuted in February last year and also made its way to India later on as an enterprise-exclusive device.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro: Details

The XCover7 Pro comes in a single 6GB + 128GB trim and its pricing is yet to be revealed by the brand. The company adds that it will be available starting April 2025, but an exact date hasn’t been revealed.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz display refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 13MP f/2.2 selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,350mAh battery with 15W charging speeds. The XCover7 Pro further runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports the POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification and it also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is available in two variants including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. While the pricing hasn’t been revealed, the company says the tablet will be available starting this month.

The successor to 2022’s Tab Active4 Pro, the Tab Active5 Pro is MIL-STD-810H certified to withstand extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration, humidity and can also endure drops of up to 1m. The tablet and its integrated S Pen are IP68 rated dustproof and water-resistant.

The tablet runs on Android 15-based One UI 7. The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch TFT LCD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 600 nits brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core processor. It is said to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile platform. In addition, the device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro features a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter. Besides, the tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery that supports Fast charging and POGO pins.

And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active 4 Pro supports “No Battery Mode” for power without a battery. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC with front-tagging, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port. There are stereo speakers too with anti-feedback technology as well.