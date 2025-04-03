MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Chipset Launched for Chromebook Plus Laptops

MediaTek has announced a new MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 chipset for the upcoming Chromebook Plus laptops. The chipset boasts of an all-big core architecture that consists 8 cores, including the latest Arm Cortex-X925 and over 16MB of total on-chip cache, giving it up to 18% faster performance than alternative chips.

The Kompanio Ultra is MediaTek’s most powerful Chromebook processor to date, integrating 50 TOPS of AI processing power to enable on-device generative AI experiences. With MediaTek’s 8th-generation NPU, users can expect real-time task automation, personalized computing, and seamless AI-enhanced workflows—with local processing for enhanced speed, security, efficiency, and support for AI workloads without an internet connection.

Built on a 3nm process, the Kompanio Ultra features an all-big-core CPU architecture with an Arm Cortex-X925 processor clocked at up to 3.62GHz. The Kompanio Ultra powers multitasking and entertainment with multi-display support for up to two external 4K displays. Advanced Hi-Fi audio processing ensures crystal-clear calls, and immersive sound.

For ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity, this processor supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6.0. Designed for sleek Chromebooks, it enables quiet, cool operation and lightweight portability for a premium user experience. For graphics, the processor includes the 11-core Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU which also supports ray-tracing. The MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 supports LPDDR5X memory (8533Mbps) as well.

It further supports 4K 10-bit video decoding and encoding in formats like HEVC, AVC, VP9, and AV1, ensuring smooth video playback and streaming.

The chipmaker says that Chromebooks powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra will be available in the coming months, but an exact timeline wasn’t provided.