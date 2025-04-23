Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 Launched in India: Details to Know

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 has been launched in India which introduces a redesigned chassis with an all-new metal build option and upgraded user-centric features for hybrid workers, students, and digital creators. Here’s everything the new IdeaPad laptop from Lenovo has to offer.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025: Price, Availability

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 will be available at a starting price of Rs 63,790 with multiple configurations and display options to choose from. Customers can purchase the device through Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce platforms, and major offline retail partners across India. Additionally, the IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 is backed by a 1-year warranty and 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2025: Specifications

The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is powered by the latest Intel Raptor Lake H, and AMD HawkPoint processors, delivering up to 25W TDP performance. With Smart Power optimization, the system intelligently balances power consumption and performance.

Enhancing its performance are a full-featured USB-C port, dual SSD slots, and DDR5 RAM with an extra slot for future expansion. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 equips a display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 90%+ screen-to-body ratio. Select models also come with WUXGA IPS panels in 14-inch, 15.3-inch, 16-inch and 15.3-inch sizes.

Complementing the display is a larger touchpad, a refined 0.1mm-dished keyboard, and a new optional metal chassis. The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 features a Full HD and IR camera with a privacy shutter, a dual-mic array, and user-facing speakers. It also supports Rapid Charge Boost technology and offers up to a 60Wh battery option.

Certified to meet MIL-STD 810H standards, the laptop is built to withstand everyday rigors with ease. It further comes with an EPEAT Gold rating, noise-canceling microphones, and AI-enhanced webcam software.