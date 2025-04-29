CMF Buds 2 Plus, Buds 2, Buds 2A Launched in India: All Features

Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the brand has also announced the launch of three new TWS earbuds including the CMF Buds 2 Plus, Buds 2, and the Buds 2A, out of which the Buds 2 have already debuted in some of the international markets. Here’s everything to know about them.

CMF Buds 2 Plus, Buds 2, Buds 2A: Price, Availability

The pricing for the buds is as follows:

CMF Buds 2a – Rs 2,199

CMF Buds 2 – Rs 2,699

CMF Buds 2 Plus – Rs 3,299

These earbuds will be available for purchase from Flipkart and through retail partners by the end of Q2, 2025.

CMF Buds 2 Plus, Buds 2, Buds 2A: Features

CMF Buds 2 Plus

The CMF Buds 2 Plus are the top-end earbuds out of the trio, packing a 12mm LCP driver that delivers rich, balanced sound for an immersive audio experience. With 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation and a smart adaptive mode, they effectively block out ambient noise and adjust in real-time based on your surroundings.

They also support Hi-Res LDAC audio and offer personalized hearing compensation, ensuring optimal sound tailored to your unique hearing profile. On a single charge, you can enjoy up to 15.5 hours of uninterrupted playback, while the total playback time stands at 61.5 hours.

Built for daily use, these earbuds come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. The Buds 2 Plus are also IP55 rated, support dual connection, ChatGPT integration, and feature 6 HD mics. They also support Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Touch Controls, low-lag mode, Find my eaebuds, in-ear detection, and connect through Bluetooth v5.4.

CMF Buds 2

The CMF Buds 2 pack 11mm custom drivers tuned with Dirac Opteo and Nothing’s Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, delivering rich, deep bass. They also come with upgraded Bluetooth 5.4 for better connectivity, dual device pairing, and support for both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Noise cancellation gets a solid boost too—Nothing claims the hybrid ANC can block out up to 48dB of ambient noise, covering a wide 5,200Hz range that adapts in real time based on your environment. Each earbud has three microphones (six in total), powered by Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and support for spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

On the durability front, the earbuds are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, while the case is splash-resistant with an IPX2 rating. As for battery life, you get up to 13.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and a total playback time of up to 55 hours with the charging case.

With the Nothing X App (which was also redesigned recently), one can adjust EQ, Ultra Bass, and Active Noise Cancellation settings. One could also enable Low Lag Mode for gaming, and call up ChatGPT for smarter voice interactions.

CMF Buds 2A

Equipped with a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver tuned by Dirac, these earbuds feature 42dB active noise cancellation along with a transparency mode, allowing you to block out distractions or stay aware of your surroundings when needed.

For clear communication, the earbuds come with four HD microphones enhanced by Clear Voice Technology, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear during calls. You can get up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, while the total playback time is at 35.5 hours.

Designed to handle everyday conditions, they also offer IP54 water and dust resistance. They have ChatGPT integration as well, along with support for Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Touch controls, Dual connection, and Bluetooth v5.4.