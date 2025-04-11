Moto Pad 60 Pro, Moto Book 60 Confirmed to Debut in India on April 17

Motorola is all set to debut a trio of new products next week and while one of them is already confirmed to be the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, the other two will be the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet and the Moto Book 60 laptop. The key specifications as well as the design of these laptops have been confirmed through a Flipkart listing ahead of the April 17 launch.

Moto Pad 60 Pro: Key Specs

The Flipkart listing confirms that the Moto Pad 60 Pro is equipped with a 12.7-inch LCD screen with a 3K Resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and will be backed by a 10,200mAh battery that will charge at 45W speeds.

The tablet will ship with Android 15 out of the box. Furthermore, the device includes a quad-speaker system tuned by JBL and the brand will also bundle the Moto Pen Pro stylus in the box.

Moto Book 60: Key Specs

The Moto Book 60 will weigh 1.4kg. It sports a 14-inch OLED panel with 2.8K resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it will draw power from an Intel Core 7 processor.

The laptop is backed by a 60Wh battery and supports 60W charging via USB-C. For audio, you’ll get dual stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos. It will be available in two colour options—Wedge Wood and Bronze Green as per the lsiting.

As for the other launch, which will be the Edge 60 Stylus on April 15, the device’s key specs have also been confirmed. The handset will sport a 6.7″ pOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. It’ll get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The optics on the back will include a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor and a 13MP secondary sensor that should likely be an ultra-wide angle lens. There’ll be a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.