Dell India Debuts Dell Pro Plus Series Notebooks, Desktops, and More

Dell India has debuted its newly redesigned AI PC portfolio featuring the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max. Aside from that, the new Dell Pro Plus series includes the Dell Pro 14 and 16, Dell Pro 13, 14, and 16 Plus, and the Dell Pro 13 and 14 Premium, powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen processors.

Aside from that, the Dell and Dell Pro desktops, available in micro, slim, and tower form factors, combine the power of Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors with AI-optimized NPUs for enhanced performance and energy efficiency. Complementing them are the Dell Pro Plus series (P lineup) and UltraSharp series (U lineup) monitors for seamless connectivity and advanced collaboration features.

The key features of all the new Dell Pro Plus series and other lineup of products are as follows:

Dell Pro 14

Ideal for everyday tasks with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen 300 Series CPU and an AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU.

Textured Magnetite and Sleek Platinum Silver design for professionals on the go.

Dell Pro Plus

Most scalable mainstream business laptops in the world as per Dell.

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen 300 Series processors.

Lightweight, durable chassis made with 50% recycled aluminum.

30% quieter thermal system and unified BIOS for IT simplicity.

Available in 13, 14, or 16-inch laptops or 2-in-1s for adaptability.

Dell Pro 13 & 14 Premium

Ultra-light, slim laptops with Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and 60 Whr batteries.

Dell Pro are the lightest and slimmest laptops, made with 90% recycled magnesium and the quietest laptops, with an advanced dual-fan system.

Features Tandem OLED displays, the most advanced in any commercial laptop with the industry’s first 8MP+ IR camera with HDR technology.

Battery-Saving Mini-LED Backlit Keyboard extends battery life by up to 4 hours.

World’s only commercial PC with Zero-Lattice Keyboards.

Optional Collaboration Touchpad, the world’s first on a commercial laptop, for seamless virtual meeting controls.

Dell Pro Plus (P Series) and UltraSharp (U Series) Displays

Dell UltraSharp: World’s first monitors (27 & 32 inch) to feature IPS Black technology and a 3000:1 contrast ratio for top-tier color accuracy. Only 4K monitors with a 5-star eye comfort rating.

Dell’s Pro Plus (P Series) monitors provide versatile solutions for desktop use and video conferencing, featuring up to 4K resolution, a 14-inch portable monitor, and a 75-inch touch monitor.

Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM) is the is the industry’s first singular application to manage and customize most PC accessory categories further boosting productivity with intuitive tools.

Dell Desktops

The Dell 24 AIO features an FHD IPS display with 99% sRGB coverage and 50% higher contrast.

Available with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs for AI-enhanced performance.

Connect up to four FHD monitors using DisplayPort and Daisy Chaining or two 4K displays using HDMI 2.1 port on the Dell Slim and Dell Tower desktops.

Dell Pro Desktops: Maximum Productivity

Dell Pro desktops are the most secure commercial PCs for elevated business productivity.

Features AI PC options with Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen CPUs to cater to diverse business needs.

Equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 or AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPUs geared with DDR5 memory to tackle high-performance tasks efficiently.

Dell 2025 AI PC Portfolio: Pricing Details

The new Dell Pro series notebooks start at Rs 74,849, while the Pro Plus and UltraSharp monitors start at Rs 28,199 and Rs 65,179, respectively. The new Dell Desktops start at Rs 53,206.