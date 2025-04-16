HP OMEN Max 16 Launched in India with Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU

HP OMEN Max 16 has been launched in India as HP’s most powerful gaming laptop design with up to 250W TPP, ensuring peak performance. In a bid to offer more value to gamers, there’s an Unleashed Mode in OMEN Gaming Hub which allows users to push their device to the max with intelligent AI optimization

HP OMEN Max 16 (2025): Price, Availability

The OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop is available now on HP online store and Amazon. The OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop is available for starting price of Rs 3,09,999 in Shadow Black color.

HP OMEN Max 16 (2025): Specifications

The HP Omen Max 16 features a 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and full sRGB coverage. It also supports a variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to minimize screen tearing during gameplay. It runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX processor with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs deliver advanced AI performance, enhanced graphics and creativity with NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Studio. The OMEN Max 16 is powered by the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.

It further gets OMEN Cryo Compound, which blends liquid metal and thermal grease for superior heat dissipation. The OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro architecture ensures optimal airflow, while Fan Cleaner Technology reverses fan direction to prevent dust accumulation, extending longevity and maintaining peak performance.

The gaming laptop further features an optional RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired per-key RGB keyboard—both fully customizable via OMEN Light Studio. Further, there’s an HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with temporal noise reduction, physical privacy shutter, Windows Hello Login, and dual-array digital microphones.