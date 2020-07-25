Honor MagicBook 15 to be available on Flipkart, launching on July 31

The company is all set to launch the latest laptop in India, which is known as Honor MagicBook 15.

Honor has announced that it is entering the laptop segment in India. The company is all set to launch the latest laptop in India, which is known as Honor MagicBook 15.

The upcoming laptop will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The company might launch the latest laptop on July 31 along with Honor 9S and Honor 9A smartphones. The brand has already confirmed that the Honor 9A will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The Honor 9S smartphone will be exclusively for purchase from Flipkart. To recall, the Honor MagicBook 15 was launched alongside Honor MagicBook 14 in China. Honor MagicBook 14 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.) for the Ryzen 5 variant and 4199 Yuan (Rs 42,660 approx.) for the Ryzen 7 variant. The MagicBook 15 is priced at 3899 Yuan (Rs 39,620 approx.).

Honor MagicBook 15 specifications

The Honor MagicBook 15 features a 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 2.1GHz base clock speed (turbo boost up to 3.7GHz) and Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD.

Honor MagicBook 15 runs on the Linux operating system. Connectivity options include Dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, and 3.5mm audio combo jack. It measures 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9 mm in size and weighs about 1.53Kg. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged with a 65W power adapter (USB Type C).