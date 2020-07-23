Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

The brand has revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Honor recently confirmed that it will be launching the Honor 9A smartphone in India on July 31. Now, the brand has revealed that it will be introducing Honor 9S on the said date.

Honor has further revealed that the Honor 9A will be exclusively for purchase from Amazon. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Russia for RUB 6,990, which roughly translate to Rs 7,200.

Honor 9S specifications

The Honor 9S smartphone is available in Blue, Red and Black colour options. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6762R processor. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Magic UI 3.1 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is loaded with a 3,020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone measures 146.5 x 70.94 x 8.35 mm and weighs 144 grams.