Advertisement

Honor 9S to launch in India on July 31

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 4:34 pm

Latest News

The brand has revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

Honor recently confirmed that it will be launching the Honor 9A smartphone in India on July 31. Now, the brand has revealed that it will be introducing Honor 9S on the said date. 

 

The brand has revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart. Honor has further revealed that the Honor 9A will be exclusively for purchase from Amazon. To recall, the smartphone was launched in Russia for RUB 6,990, which roughly translate to Rs 7,200. 

 

Honor 9S specifications

 

The Honor 9S smartphone is available in Blue, Red and Black colour options. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6762R processor. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Magic UI 3.1 with Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is loaded with a 3,020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports  Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone measures  146.5 x 70.94 x 8.35 mm and weighs 144 grams.

 

Honor MagicWatch 2 new update brings 85 new workout modes and more

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 announced

Honor 9A to launch in India on July 31

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M31s render, specs leaked ahead of launch

A new Nokia smartphone got certified, revealing major specs

Realme V5 5G smartphone to launch soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing
5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program

5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program
Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies