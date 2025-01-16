Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor Magic 7 RSR, Honor Magic 7 Lite Launched: Check Out Specs

Honor has unveiled its Magic 7 series in the European markets, constituting the Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor Magic 7 RSR, and the Honor Magic 7 Lite. All three of them are 5G smartphones where the Magic 7 RSR and the Magic 7 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Here’s everything they have to offer.

Honor Magic 7 RSR, Honor Magic 7 Pro: Price, Specifications

Magic 7 RSR (Left), Magic 7 Pro (Right)

Honor Magic 7 Pro is priced at EUR 1099.99 (approx Rs 97,000) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage option. It is offered in Black, Breeze Blue, and Lunar Shadow colour options.

The Magic 7 RSR costs RM 6,999 (approx Rs 1,34,400) for the 24GB + 1TB model and comes in Purple and Grey shades.

Honor Magic 7 RSR and Magic 7 Pro sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280×2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with 1600 nits global peak brightness, 5000 nits HDR brightness, HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, and a 453 ppi. They run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage in 7 Pro and up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage in 7 RSR. They run on Android 15-based Magic OS 9.0.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 RSR and the Honor Magic 7 Pro have a triple rear camera unit, spearheaded by a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable Aperture of f/1.4 till f/3.0 and support for OIS. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel f/1.88 periscope telephoto camera with support for up to 100x Digital Zoom and 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 wide-angle camera and a 3D depth camera.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR packs a 5850mAh cell while the 7 Pro gets a 5270mAh cell in international models and 5850mAh cell in the European model. Both come with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Magic 7 RSR and 7 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. They get an IP69 + IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics, and stereo speakers with Honor Surround Sub-Woofer system.

Honor Magic 7 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM+512GB storage model. It is available in Titanium Black and Titanium Purple shades.

The Honor Magic 7 Lite features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,224×2,700 pixels) AMOLED display, 4000 nits peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours. It runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset alongside 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

The device gets dual rear cameras including a 108MP f/1.75 main camera and a 5MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.45 sensor on the front. For connectivity, there’s Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac connectivity, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port. It is backed by a 6,600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support.