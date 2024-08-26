Honor Magic 7 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset paired with up 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, the Honor Magic 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. The front camera of the handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.
It boots on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device could include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is IP69 rated, has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and gets stereo speakers.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/512 GB, 16/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.80
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1280 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|453
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Magic OS 9.0, Android 15
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.4 - f/2.0 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 200MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto sensor, OIS
|Front Camera Module
|Dual
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP + ToF 3D Depth Sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5600
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|66W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Ultrasonic)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP69