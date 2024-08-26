  1. Home
Brand: Honor
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.8-inch, 2800 x 1280 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP + 3D Depth Sensor
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Battery 5800mAh
  • Operating System Android 15

Honor Magic 7 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved HDR LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 paired with up 12GB of and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. The front camera of the handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.

It boots on Magic OS 9.0 based on 15. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device could include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is rated, has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and gets stereo speakers.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specs

Honor Magic 7 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/512 GB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options Black

Honor Magic 7 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Honor Magic 7 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.80
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1280 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 453

Honor Magic 7 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor Magic 7 Pro Software

OS & UI Magic OS 9.0, Android 15

Honor Magic 7 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.4 - f/2.0 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 200MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 50MP + ToF 3D Depth Sensor

Honor Magic 7 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5600
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 66W
Reverse Charging

Honor Magic 7 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor Magic 7 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Ultrasonic)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP69

