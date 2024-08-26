Honor Magic 7 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset paired with up 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 7 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto shooter or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. The front camera of the handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.

It boots on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device could include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is IP69 rated, has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and gets stereo speakers.