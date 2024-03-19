Honor Magic 6 sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 RSR gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel H9800 f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6ntelephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP68 rated as well..