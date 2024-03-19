  1. Home
Honor Magic 6 RSR

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 24
  • Storage 1 TB
  • Display 6.8-inch, 2800 x 1280 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP + 3D Depth Camera
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 180MP
  • Battery 5600mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Honor Magic 6 sports a 6.8-inch curved HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 24GB of and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 RSR gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel H9800 f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6ntelephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is rated as well..

Honor Magic 6 RSR Specs

Honor Magic 6 RSR Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 24/1 TB
Colour Options Gray, Frozen Berry

Honor Magic 6 RSR Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor Magic 6 RSR Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.8
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1280 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 453

Honor Magic 6 RSR Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 24 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor Magic 6 RSR Software

OS & UI Magic OS 8.0, Android 14

Honor Magic 6 RSR Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 H9800 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 180MP f/2.6 telephoto sensor, OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.0 sensor + 3D Depth Camera

Honor Magic 6 RSR Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5600
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 66W
Reverse Charging

Honor Magic 6 RSR Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor Magic 6 RSR Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

