Honor Magic 6 sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, the Honor Magic 6 RSR gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel H9800 f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6ntelephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.
It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP68 rated as well..
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|24/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Gray, Frozen Berry
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.8
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1280 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|453
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|24 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Magic OS 8.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 H9800 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 180MP f/2.6 telephoto sensor, OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom
|Front Camera Module
|Dual
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.0 sensor + 3D Depth Camera
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5600
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|66W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68