Honor Choice Earbuds X launched in India with 28 hour battery life

Honor Choice Earbuds X have been launched in India. The TWS earphones pack features such as 12mm bio-diaphragm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, IPX4 rating, 28 hour battery life and more.

Let’s see the pricing details along with the availability, features and specifications of the newly launched earbuds.

Price and Availability

The Honor Choice Earbuds X TWS is priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. It is available for purchase via Amazon India. It comes in Glacier White and Night Black colours.

Honor Choice Earbuds X Specifications and Features

The Honor Choice Earbuds X come with custom 12mm bio-diaphragm dynamic drivers with lightweight copper-coated aluminum armature for deep bass and a wide sound stage. They work via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity to connect to devices along with support for AAC and SBC codecs.

In addition, the earbuds sport an ergonomically sculpted 13° curvature for a natural fit. They feature transparency mode and dual-mic noise reduction for a clear quality on calls. The TWS earphones come with a 125ms low latency mode for gaming.

ALSO READ: Honor X8 5G announced with Dimensity 700, 48MP triple rear cameras

Moreover, they are powered by a 40mAhh battery each and weigh just 4.3 grams. The charging case carries a 500mAh battery to charge the earbuds. The company claims to offer up to 6 hours of standalone playback. Further, with charging case, it offers up to 28 hours of playback. It takes around 1.5 hours to charge the case over the USB-C connector.

Furthermore, the earphones support touch controls such as double-tapping. The dual-mic array on each earpiece works with neural network algorithms for intelligent ambient noise filtering. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX4 certified water-resistant.

Previously, Honor Watch GS 3 was launched in India for Rs 12,999. The Honor Watch GS 3 features a circular 1.43-inch display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. It is powered by an Apollo4 chipset, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 32MB of internal storage.

Furthermore, the watch is backed by a 451mAh battery. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days of typical use and 30 hours in GPS mode. A quick 5 min charging will offer 1 day of use.