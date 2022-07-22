Honor X8 5G announced with Dimensity 700, 48MP triple rear cameras

Honor has launched Honor X8 5G smartphone in China. The device comes with Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a 48MP primary camera, a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Honor X8 5G price

The company has not yet announced the pricing details of the Honor X8 5G. It comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch LCD Full HD+ display. Further, the display comes with a punch-hole design and a 60Hz refresh rate

Moving on, Honor X8 5G packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, a 2-megapixel macro snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensor. Further, for selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11-based Magic UI 402. Besides, there’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Moreover, the phone has side-mounted fingerprint and face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Meanwhile, Honor has launched a new tablet called Honor Pad 8 in China. The Honor Pad 8 sports a 12-inch 2K LCD display that offers 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

The device is backed by a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In terms of software, it comes pre-installed with Android 12 operating system with Magic UI 6.1.