Honor Band 6 to soon launch in India

Honor is ready to bring its Honor Band 6 to India. It is the first smart fitness band to sport a full screen. It comes with 10 sports modes, 14-day battery life and more

Honor introduced the Honor Band 6 smart fitness band in China back in November last year and a global launch took place this year in March. It seems like the brand is ready to launch the fitness band in India as well as the product has appeared on Flipkart.

This listing further confirms the Honor Band 6 will be available to purchase through Flipkart. The band will be available in three colours including Meteorite black, Sandstone grey and Coral Pink. The band places itself in the smartwatch territory with it being the first smartband to have a full-screen display. The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel and a 2.5D curved glass.

You get a bunch of new watch faces with 10 various sports modes including outdoor running, indoor running, freestyle workout, outdoor cycling, rowing machine and more along with heart rate monitoring, women's health management, and blood oxygen monitoring.

It also gets a vibration function which will notify you for any calls or notifications once paired with your phone through Bluetooth. The band is also waterproof up to 50 meters in depth and can provide you with 14 days of battery life as per Honor's claims. It can be charged with a magnetic cradle provided with the band itself.

The smart band was launched in China for CNY 249 (approx Rs 2,700) while the NFC model costs CNY 289 (approx Rs 3,200). There's no indication if the model arriving in India will come with NFC or without it. There's also no update about the pricing and an exact launch date for the band in India as of now.