Advertisement

Honor Band 6 launched with a 1.47-inch Amoled display

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 10:53 am

Latest News

Honor has launched the newest addition to its smartband lineup, which is called the Honor Band 6. It is the first smartband to have a full screen display.
Advertisement

Honor has launched the latest product for its wearable family, which is the Honor Band 6. The band places itself in the smartwatch territory with it being the first smartband to have a full-screen display.

 

The Smartband has been launched in China CNY 249 (Approx Rs 2,700) while the NFC model will sell for CNY 289 (Approx Rs 3,200). Pre-orders in China have already begun while official sales will start from next week on November 11.  Honor didn't reveal any other updates regarding availability in other regions.

 

The Honor Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368-pixel and a 2.5D curved glass. The overall functionality of the band is the same as its predecessor but it is much wider and thicker this time around.

 

Advertisement

Honor Band 6

 

The Band comes with a bunch of new watch faces with 10 various sports modes along with heart rate monitoring, women's health management, and blood oxygen monitoring. The band is also waterproof up to 50 meters of depth. 

 

The Watch also has a vibration function which will notify you for any calls or notifications once paired with your phone through Bluetooth.

 

Honor Band 6-1

 

The band can provide you with 14 days of battery life as per Honor's claims and can be charged with a magnetic cradle provided with the band itself.

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Huawei FreeBuds Studio wireless headphones announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Honor 10X Lite announced with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 and 5,000 mAh battery

Honor V40 series specifications leaked, tipped to launch in December

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Huawei Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Flix by Beetel launches 3 new power banks with 10,000mAh capacity

Acer launches a slew of new products

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?
Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?

Micromax IN Smartphones: Should U buy?
Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies