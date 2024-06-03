HMD Skyline: The New Mid-ranger With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC?

HMD Global seems to have multiple smartphones in works at the moment and one of them was codenamed Tomcat according to recent leaks. While the specs of HMD Tomcat were also leaked, it seems like those are the same specifications associated with HMD Skyline. Here’s what all we know.

HMD Skyline: What We Know

According to a recent leak from a Finnish publication, the HMD Skyline will debut in July, as it’s scheduled to appear in stock at one Finnish retailer on July 10. The HMD Skyline seems to have the codename ‘Tomcat’, suggesting it will sport a FHD+ OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor under the hood.

On the rear there it will be having three cameras including a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a tertiary 2 MP macro or depth sensor. For selfies there’ll be a 32 MP snapper. The handset is expected to sport a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

It will be IP67 certified for dust and water resistance, and will run Android 14 out of the box. It could further employ an optical under-display fingerprint sensor as well as a stereo speaker setup too.

The device is said to retail for €520 (approx Rs 46,800). This price range is a newer one for HMD, considering it usually operates in the lower-end segment. The device will be offered with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in a black shade and will carry the model number is TA-1688.

There’s no word on whether the device would launch in India or not. However, HMD does have a launch scheduled for India, and it is the HMD Arrow. It is unclear whether HMD Skyline and the Arrow share the same specs.

As we reported last month, the HMD Arrow will also likely be a 5G smartphone and will have a completely new design over the HMD Pulse Pro. If not Skyline, Arrow could also share its specs with an HMD smartphone codenamed Nighthawk

HMD Nighthawk

A different device is also coming soon from the house of HMD which is codenamed Nighthawk. It is supposed to costs under €300 (approx Rs 27,000). It’s also rumoured to have an FHD+ OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, but this will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC suggesting it will be inferior than the Skyline. The chip will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Leak says it gets a 108 MP primary camera but one additional sensor instead of two as seen on the Skyline. Again, there will be a 32 MP selfie snapper. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery and a Headphone jack. It will run on Android 14 and will also have stereo speakers.