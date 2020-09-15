Advertisement

HMD Global schedules an event on September 22, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 11:08 am

The company is also said to unveil Nokia 7.3 smartphone at the event.
HMD Global has announced on its Twitter handle that it has scheduled an event on September 22. The company has sent out media invites for the launch of new Nokia smartphones at the event.

According to a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, there will be an event on September 22 at an online event. The launch event will begin at 4 pm BST (8:30pm IST). The invite reads, “Join us as we unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones with a very special guest.” It means that the company is expected to announce more than one phone at the event next week.

The tweet, however, does not reveal the name of the smartphones to be unveiled at the event. It only mentions the date for the event. It is expected that the company will be unveiling the Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones at the event. The company is also said to unveil Nokia 7.3 smartphone which was allegedly spotted on the set of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

As per earlier leaks, Nokia 2.4 will have three colour options namely, Blue, Grey, and Purple. The smartphone will come with a physical fingerprint sensor, which is located just beneath the camera module. The back panel will come with a dual-camera setup along with a LED flash. The front panel comes with a waterdrop notch display.

Nokia 2.4 will come in two configurations - 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.  It could be sporting a 6.5-inch display. The phone will have a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it will have a front camera of 5-megapixel. It will run on Android 10.

On the other hand, Nokia 3.4 is said to feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will be powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Nokia 3.4 will pack a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS. For the cameras, it will come with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. It will likely to come in Purple, Grey, and Blue colours.

